Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,307 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $863,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $126.24 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.