Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after acquiring an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,980,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,716,000 after buying an additional 160,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after buying an additional 475,501 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $126.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

