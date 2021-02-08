Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $25.83 million and approximately $542,835.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.17 or 0.01139659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.72 or 0.05879845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021095 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

