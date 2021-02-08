Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Price Down 7%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 1,045,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 780,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQNS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $206.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 438,666 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.