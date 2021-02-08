Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.82. Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 621,744 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) Company Profile

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

