ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Trading 5.5% Higher

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.74. 376,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 413,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,100 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $38,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,903,633 shares of company stock worth $6,414,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 321,942 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 12.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

