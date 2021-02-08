Shard One Day Volume Reaches $839.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 31% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $839.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded up 103.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000094 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

