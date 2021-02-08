Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 23,653 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $39.75. 67,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.