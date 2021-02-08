Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 247,166 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 129,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

