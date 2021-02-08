Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 50 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $25.90 on Monday, hitting $569.54. The company had a trading volume of 351,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.23. The company has a market capitalization of $352.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

