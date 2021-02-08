Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 5,129 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 2.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $4,080,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 118,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $164.03. 7,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

