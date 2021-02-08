Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Shiseido presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $71.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.55 and a beta of 0.33. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $73.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

