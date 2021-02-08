Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.9-253.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.78 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

SCVL stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.20 million, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $53.82.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,066 shares of company stock worth $1,318,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

