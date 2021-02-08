Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,796,000 after buying an additional 1,722,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after buying an additional 1,638,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 837,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,150,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $287.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

