Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,965 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. 140166 lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,000. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 321.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

