Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Alleghany worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alleghany news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alleghany stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $601.42. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,967. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $599.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

