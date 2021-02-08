Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,280,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,758. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

