Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.92 ($54.03).

SHL opened at €49.37 ($58.08) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of €49.76 ($58.54).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

