Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.46 ($53.48).

Shares of SHL opened at €49.37 ($58.08) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of €49.76 ($58.54).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

