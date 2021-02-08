Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 270 ($3.53). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SIG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Signature Aviation from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 269.80 ($3.52).

SIG stock traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 414.85 ($5.42). 4,310,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,464. The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65. Signature Aviation has a twelve month low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 408.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.33.

Signature Aviation Company Profile

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

