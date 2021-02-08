Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) PT Lowered to $1.20

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $1.20 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 143.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SLVTF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.49. 95,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,829. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.54.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

