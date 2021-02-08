SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Lowered to C$17.25 at National Bank Financial

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIL. Pi Financial set a C$16.65 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

