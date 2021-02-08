Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.57. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.50-9.75 EPS.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an inline rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NYSE SPG traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.04). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

