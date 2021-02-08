Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

