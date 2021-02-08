Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,356 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TZA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $4,791,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 103,794.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

