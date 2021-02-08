Simplex Trading LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,863 shares of company stock worth $263,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.