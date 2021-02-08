Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $42,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 24.3% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in SI-BONE by 12.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $971,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,521 shares of company stock worth $4,732,520 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

