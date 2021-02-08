Simplex Trading LLC Takes $180,000 Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

