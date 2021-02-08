SingularDTV (SNGLS) Hits Market Cap of $5.40 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $460,313.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00058658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $509.34 or 0.01177997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.23 or 0.05944401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00047575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00017561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00032203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SNGLS is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

