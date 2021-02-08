SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $104,239.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $104,233.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth approximately $75,786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 201.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.24. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.08. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -199.06 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $143.46.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

