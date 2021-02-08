Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SYTA opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

