Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.28

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.