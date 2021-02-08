Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVKEF shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th.

SVKEF opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.13. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

