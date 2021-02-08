SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $87,472.56 and $12,543.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.43 or 0.01159760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.40 or 0.06026977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00049338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00033149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

