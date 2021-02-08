Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $81.50

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Pivotal Research to $81.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. 140166 increased their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

SNAP stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $64.44.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 47.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 293.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 835,703 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

