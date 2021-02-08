Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAH traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

