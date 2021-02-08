Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Shares Up 8.4%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 1,266,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,038,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

