Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 244,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 155,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

