South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

SJI stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

