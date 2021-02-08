South Street Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

