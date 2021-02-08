South Street Advisors LLC Acquires 9,050 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $146.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

