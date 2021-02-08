S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.67. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $11.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&P Global.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in S&P Global by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 125.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 46,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $324.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.47 and a 200-day moving average of $339.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

