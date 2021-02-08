SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Lifted by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares comprises about 3.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.28% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

