SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.72

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 113613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 870,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,603 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

