SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,550. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $167.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.07.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

