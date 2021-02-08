Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

SNMSF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. 1,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

