Sport and Leisure (SNL) Market Capitalization Tops $66.38 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $66.38 million and $862,713.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00089952 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00277106 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00023119 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008925 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

