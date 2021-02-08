Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,968 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,469,645 shares of company stock worth $313,789,206. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $240.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.56, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

