Square (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $248.15

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $248.15 and last traded at $247.54, with a volume of 6752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,469,645 shares of company stock valued at $313,789,206. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at $80,726,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Square by 140.2% during the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 459,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

