SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $69.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Truist began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

